Devp programme

Sunday, March 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: The 5-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) on ‘Value-added fish product preparation and hygienic packaging’ concluded at the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region in Umiam, recently. The programme was organised by the Division of Animal and Fisheries Science (DAFS) and sponsored by the Agri-Business Incubation Centre (ABI).
Participants received hands-on training in hygienic packaging and the preparation of various value-added fish products, including fish pickles, sausage, nuggets, fish cutlets, fish balls, and fish fingers.

