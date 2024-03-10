Sunday, March 10, 2024
NATIONAL

Gurugram Police issue traffic advisory ahead of PM’s event

By: Agencies

Gurugram, March 10:In view of the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the Gurugram traffic police have issued a special advisory.

DCP (traffic), Virender Vij said, “During the PM’s rally, there would be a large number of vehicles near Antriksh Chowk on Monday. Therefore, people going from Dwarka Cloverleaf towards IMT till 4 p.m. on Monday should use this road only if necessary.”

The traffic advisory mentioned, “The Antriksh Chowk road will also be closed for some time keeping in view the crowd during the rally. On the other hand, the movement of heavy vehicles on the expressway will be prohibited on Sunday from 5:00 p.m.

“During this period, all heavy vehicle drivers should use the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway (KMP) only.

“Apart from this, the vehicles coming to the rally from Rewari, Narnaul and Dharuhera will turn left from Rampura Chowk and be directed towards the venue via Vatika Chowk in Gurugram.” (IANS)

