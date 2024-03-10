Kerala: PM Modi to attend roadshow of BJP’s Palakkad candidate on March 15

Thiruvananthapuram, March 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Kerala to attend BJP candidate Krishnakumar’s roadshow in Palakkad on March 15, his fourth visit to the southern state since January.

However, this will be the Prime Minister’s first visit after the NDA candidates’ list for the state was announced.

Palakkad is considered as an ‘A’ class Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP.

In Palakkad, the BJP had won the Municipal Corporation elections.

Krishnakumar, the party’s state general secretary, is considered a grassroots leader.

The Prime Minister had visited Thrissur in the first week of January and attended a women’s convention organised by the BJP.

In mid-January, PM Modi visited the state to attend various events, including the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter.

In February, PM Modi visited Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and inaugurated three important space infrastructure projects.(IANS)