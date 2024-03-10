MLA inspects devp project

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai along with the engineers and officials of the state sport council and the Dorbar Shnong Madan Laban-Riat Laban and others conducted a joint inspection of a developmental project here on Saturday. According to a statement here, Rs 5 crore was sanctioned under the SPA scheme of the Sports department for the construction of dressing rooms, office room, sub-base, fencing retaining wall, drain, and gallery including providing and installing synthetic football turf at the Madan Laban playground, the project was initiated and recommended by MLA Sanbor Shullai.