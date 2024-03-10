Sunday, March 10, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MLA inspects devp project

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai along with the engineers and officials of the state sport council and the Dorbar Shnong Madan Laban-Riat Laban and others conducted a joint inspection of a developmental project here on Saturday. According to a statement here, Rs 5 crore was sanctioned under the SPA scheme of the Sports department for the construction of dressing rooms, office room, sub-base, fencing retaining wall, drain, and gallery including providing and installing synthetic football turf at the Madan Laban playground, the project was initiated and recommended by MLA Sanbor Shullai.

Previous article
US consul general inspires collaboration at IIM
Next article
Now, Cong takes a swipe at MDA
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Lok Sabha polls: RDA rallies forces in Khasi-Jaintia Hills

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: The UDP and HSPDP are rallying their forces across length and breadth of...
MEGHALAYA

Suspected IED blast near Harijan Colony

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: Residents of nearby Harijan Colony were rocked by a blast at City Bus...
MEGHALAYA

Seven hurt in melee at Keating Road

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: A scuffle broke out between two groups at Keating Road here on Saturday...
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams MDA 2.0 govt for ‘failing’ to perform

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: Slamming the MDA 2.0 government for allegedly failing to perform, the Voice of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lok Sabha polls: RDA rallies forces in Khasi-Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: The UDP and HSPDP...

Suspected IED blast near Harijan Colony

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: Residents of nearby Harijan...

Seven hurt in melee at Keating Road

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: A scuffle broke out...
Load more

Popular news

Lok Sabha polls: RDA rallies forces in Khasi-Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: The UDP and HSPDP...

Suspected IED blast near Harijan Colony

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: Residents of nearby Harijan...

Seven hurt in melee at Keating Road

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 9: A scuffle broke out...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge