Sunday, March 10, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Now, Cong takes a swipe at MDA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: Congress leader Manuel Badwar on Saturday called out the rhetoric of the MDA government terming them as the “same wine in a new bottle”.
Questioning the distribution of Rs 5,000 per family and piglets ahead of elections, the Congress leader asked if these would result in any development.
Speaking to media persons about the performance of the MDA government, Badwar said that the MDA government is the ‘same wine in a new bottle’ and there is a lot of fluffing and spending even from the budget.
“There is a lot of revenue expenditure and capital expenditure has hardly grown,” he said while adding that huge spending may help the government in getting electoral benefits.
Earlier, he said that the party is going to the public to make them understand what the Congress MP has done, “Our MP has done a lot and he likes to work more and talk less. Others may make a lot of noise but I believe people will look at Congress as a party that can bring many things to the country.’
Earlier, the party also highlighted the five commitments which the party has vowed to implement if they form the Government at the Centre. He said that the party will come up with an insurance health scheme for marginalized classes like labourers etc as is being done in many Congress-ruled states. He also said that Congress will come up with legislation where a graduate in his very first job in the private sector would get a salary of Rs 8500 per month since many of the graduates and first-timers are underpaid.
Stating that the party will spend around Rs 10000 crore on entrepreneurship, he added that the party will also take measures to reduce the paper leaks of the competitive exams as there were 41 paper leaks last year.
He also said that the party’s focus will be on filling up huge vacancies which are lying pending in several departments.

