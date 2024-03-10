Suspected IED blast near Harijan Colony

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: Residents of nearby Harijan Colony were rocked by a blast at City Bus syndicate in Mawlonghat. The blast occurred inside a small abandoned tin structure around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

Top brass of Shillong Police and bomb squad reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Preliminary investigation suggests the blast to be caused by IED, while damage was confined to only the tin structure and a few window panes nearby, Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hill, Rituraj Ravi said.

Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) Gurjit Singh said that one of the residents, identified as Lakhan Singh, was injured in the incident.

When asked, the HPC secretary said the situation has remained tense in the Colony, especially after the decision to relocate the residents was taken.

Asked if the residents would seek more security following the suspected IED blast, Singh said it is up to the government to decide.

On the other hand, Lakhan Singh, who had returned home after receiving medical attention following the blast, said he was running a quick errand to dispose of garbage when the blast caught him off guard.

“I was not in my senses. I could not tell if I was injured. My brother found me and I was taken to the hospital. I have stitches on my feet, a finger is broken and some injury on my neck,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the relocation of residents of Harijan Colony has been on the cards, but the move has not reached fruition yet.