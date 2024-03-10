Seven hurt in melee at Keating Road

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 9: A scuffle broke out between two groups at Keating Road here on Saturday morning leaving seven persons injured.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said the issue at hand was an argument over parking on the road last night which turned into a scuffle.

He said that seven people were injured in the melee and were taken to the hospital for medical care.

The matter is being inquired into and adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

He said that the situation is normal. Police personnel were also seen guarding the area following the incident.