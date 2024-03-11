Monday, March 11, 2024
Aamir on casting Karan Deol in ‘Lahore 1947’: ‘His honesty brings lot to the table’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, March 11: The producer of the upcoming periodic film ‘Lahore 1947’, Aamir Khan has opened up on casting Sunny Deol’s son Karan in the film, and said his natural innocence, sincerity, and honesty brings a lot to the table.

With ‘Lahore 1947’, superstar Aamir takes over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. It stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

Karan, who made his acting debut with ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, will be seen essaying the character of Javed in the film.

Talking about the same, Aamir said: “I am so happy that Karan has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty brings a lot to the table.”

“Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with Adishakti, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it,” added Aamir, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi has also roped in Santosh Sivan as the cameraman of ‘Lahore 1947’. (IANS)

