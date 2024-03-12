Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Disha Patani, Sidharth bonded over gym sessions, volleyball during shoot breaks

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 12: Disha Patani, who plays an air hostess in the adrenaline-pumping action film ‘Yodha’, recalled playing volleyball with lead actor Sidharth Malhotra during the shoot breaks.

Disha, who was in the national capital on Monday, along with Sidharth and Raashii Khanna to promote their film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, looked resplendent in a white silk saree and a matching embellished sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

Talking about the fun thing they did during the shoot of the movie, Disha said: “We shot the entire schedule in the plane, and anytime we used to have a break we used to play Volleyball on the set. So that was the fun thing we had.”

Sidharth went on to share how Disha did not miss out on her workouts on the sets of ‘Yodha’.

He said: “I remember I shot for 10 days, and then Disha’s sequence came. She came on set, we were standing in a studio in Mumbai. There was a vanity van, (and) a basic tent setup for food. After Disha came, some people came to meet me and said wow you have got a gym set up outside, and now you will work out on the set.”

“I said there was no gym on the set 10 days before. So then I got to know that when Disha came she also brought her gym. I found that very amazing because that is the level of her dedication towards her fitness. In this film, her costume is saree, but the way she had set up her gym so that she doesn’t miss out her workouts,” he shared.

Lauding his co-star, Sidharth added: “I think people see her dedication not only in the physical aspect but she has performed really well in the film.”

Disha added: “I think this is Sidharth’s best film ever, the way he is looking and he has performed. Raashii is unreal in the film as well.”

‘Yodha’ will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth.

It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film is set to release on March 15. (IANS)

Previous article
Aamir on casting Karan Deol in ‘Lahore 1947’: ‘His honesty brings lot to the table’
Next article
Office boy Dadasaheb Bhagat stuns Sharks, seals Rs 1 cr deal with Aman Gupta
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

New Delhi, March 12:  Calling the government's decision to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities a "big win...
NATIONAL

IUML moves SC seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules

New Delhi, March 12:  Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case

Kolkata, March 12:  A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail petition...
NATIONAL

PM Modi launches 10 new Vande Bharat trains

Ahmedabad, March 12:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated ten new Vande Bharat Express trains and announced...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Calling the government's decision to...

IUML moves SC seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)...

Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 12:  A Division Bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

Popular news

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Calling the government's decision to...

IUML moves SC seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)...

Calcutta HC rejects anticipatory bail petition of Sheikh Shahjahan in PDS case

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 12:  A Division Bench of the Calcutta...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge