Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

AASU to intensify stir against CAA after Centre’s notification

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 11: All Assam Students Union (AASU) has said that it will agitate against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules soon after these are notified by the Centre, said the Chief Adviser of the student body, Samujjal Bhattacharya.

He told IANS, “We have decided to burn the copies of CAA rules in each district headquarters of Assam once the central government’s notification is out in public domain. Assam will witness continuous non-violent agitations against CAA in the coming days.”

AASU and 30 other organisations have already held a 12-hour hunger strike against the CAA.

Bhattacharya said, “CAA is an injustice towards the people of Assam and Northeast and at least 53 petitions from Assam and Tripura have been submitted before the Supreme Court against it since December 2019.”

He also claimed that Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur are exempt from the CAA. Additionally, the Act does not include the three Assam hill districts and the five districts covered by the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Our primary question is how will CAA benefit Assam if it is detrimental to Mizoram or Arunachal Pradesh? How is it beneficial for Nagaon and Kamrup if it is wrong for Kokrajhar and Karbi Anglong in Assam? We are not to be viewed as dumping grounds”, Bhattacharya said.

He added, “The reason the northeast is unique from other regions of the country is that we have taken in the majority of illegal immigrants. In the 1980s, there was a movement in Assam and the government signed the Assam Accord. That is why we will continue to oppose the CAA until it is scrapped.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday that since the CAA has become law, there is no longer any reason to hold protests against it.

“They ought to have voiced their objections in 2019 before Parliament approved it. I respect their view, but I believe they ought to challenge laws like the Illegal Migrants Determination by Tribunals (IMDT) Act in the Supreme Court.” CM Sarma added.

IANS

Previous article
GJM chief Bimal Gurung might contest as Independent nominee from Darjeeling
Next article
Female SHG members have shown three-time rise in income during FY19-FY24
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HNYF office bearer arrested for Harijan Colony blast

Shillong, March 11: The disciplinary secretary of HNYF has been arrested by Police for his alleged involvement in...
Environment

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to replace solar fencing with chain link fence

Pilibhit (UP), March 11:  The authorities of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) have officially approved the installation of a...
NATIONAL

Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report

New Delhi, March 11:  The number of women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past...
NATIONAL

Hearing on Shahjahan’s anticipatory bail plea in Calcutta HC postponed

Kolkata, March 11:  The hearing at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on the anticipatory bail...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HNYF office bearer arrested for Harijan Colony blast

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 11: The disciplinary secretary of HNYF has...

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to replace solar fencing with chain link fence

Environment 0
Pilibhit (UP), March 11:  The authorities of Pilibhit Tiger...

Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11:  The number of women opting...
Load more

Popular news

HNYF office bearer arrested for Harijan Colony blast

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 11: The disciplinary secretary of HNYF has...

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve to replace solar fencing with chain link fence

Environment 0
Pilibhit (UP), March 11:  The authorities of Pilibhit Tiger...

Women opting for freelancing jobs in India doubled over the past year: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11:  The number of women opting...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge