Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Normal life hit in eastern Nagaland as apex body calls shutdown for separate state

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kohima, March 11:  Normal life was badly hit in six districts of eastern Nagaland on Monday as the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation called an indefinite shutdown in the region to press for its demand for a separate state, officials said.

According to police, shops, business establishments, and government and non-government offices, including educational institutions, remained closed and most vehicles were off the roads due to the shutdown called by the ENPO, the apex body of seven Naga tribes in the six districts.

Emergency services, including electric supply, and medical, besides media as well as weddings, were, however, exempted from the purview of the shutdown.

The ENPO has been demanding that a separate ‘Frontier Naga Territory’ state be carved out of the most backward six eastern districts of Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak, and Shamator, where seven backward tribes — Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, and Yimkhiung — are spread across.

The Naga body has also resolved on March 5 not to allow any political party to undertake any campaign in the six districts for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls till the settlement of their demand. It enforced a “public emergency” on March 8 in support of their demand.

The ENPO and its associated organisations, in support of its separate state demand, gave a call to boycott last year’s Assembly polls but subsequently withdrew the boycott call following the assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Responding to the ENPO’s demand, the Union Home Ministry last year formed a three-member committee, headed by Adviser, Northeast, A.K. Mishra, and the panel visited Nagaland several times and talked with all concerned, including the ENPO leaders.

Regarding the demand for a separate state, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio recently said that the state government has already recommended, to the Centre, that an autonomous region be set up for the people belonging to the eastern region.

Governor La Ganesan, while addressing a government function recently, said that due to historical and geographical factors, some parts of the state, especially eastern Nagaland areas are still lagging in terms of infrastructure and socio-economic parameters. The state and the Central governments are seized of this issue and both are firmly committed to suitably address them with the urgency it deserves, he had said.

IANS

Previous article
Assam Opp flays Centre for notifying rules under CAA
Next article
Centre to establish 10 AI labs in 10 colleges in Kerala, spend Rs 2,000cr for startups
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s first Speed Breeding Crop Facility starts operations

Mohali, March 11:Union Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind 'National Speed Breeding Crop...
INTERNATIONAL

Overseas care workers can no longer bring dependants to UK

London, March 11: As part of the UK government's plan to bring down unsustainable levels of legal migration...
NATIONAL

Hindu migrants ecstatic over CAA coming into force, thank PM Modi

  New Delhi, March 11: A large number of Hindu refugees living in the national capital and other parts...
NATIONAL

Centre to establish 10 AI labs in 10 colleges in Kerala, spend Rs 2,000cr for startups

Thiruvananthapuram, March 11:  The Central government on Monday announced to set up 10 artificial intelligence (AI) labs in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s first Speed Breeding Crop Facility starts operations

NATIONAL 0
Mohali, March 11:Union Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh...

Overseas care workers can no longer bring dependants to UK

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, March 11: As part of the UK government's...

Hindu migrants ecstatic over CAA coming into force, thank PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, March 11: A large number of Hindu...
Load more

Popular news

India’s first Speed Breeding Crop Facility starts operations

NATIONAL 0
Mohali, March 11:Union Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh...

Overseas care workers can no longer bring dependants to UK

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, March 11: As part of the UK government's...

Hindu migrants ecstatic over CAA coming into force, thank PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
  New Delhi, March 11: A large number of Hindu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge