Rakkam regrets lack of communication from NTA over CUET of PG

Shillong, March 11: Minister in-charge Education, Rakkam A Sangma on Monday expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on conducting the CUET examination for PG courses leading to confusion and allotment of few centres outside the State.

The CUET examination for the PG course is from March 11 to March 28. Informing that there are reports of few students appearing for the PG being allotted examination centres outside the State despite the issue being raised with the NTA earlier, Rakkam said, ” I am not happy with what NTA has done they should prepare well. I am disappointed and this is not the way this should happen”.

Informing that the NTA chairman had stated that the decision was taken to allot as lesser number of seats as possible outside the State and within the North East states due to lesser number of computers. The two centres for the PG CUET are in Shillong and Tura.

Stating that the NTA should have communicated the details with the State government and prepare better, he said he is at least happy that the students will be appearing for the CUET this year.

The government of India had exempted Meghalaya for CUET till 2024.

Informing that the students have been informed about the examination centre a week ago, he said for those allotted the centres outside the State, the government will extend all required help.