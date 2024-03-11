Monday, March 11, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Rakkam regrets lack of communication from NTA over CUET of PG

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 11: Minister in-charge Education, Rakkam A Sangma on Monday expressed disappointment over the lack of communication from the National Testing Agency (NTA) on conducting the CUET examination for PG courses leading to confusion and allotment of few centres outside the State.

The CUET examination for the PG course is from March 11 to March 28. Informing that there are reports of few students appearing for the PG being allotted examination centres outside the State despite the issue being raised with the NTA earlier, Rakkam said, ” I am not happy with what NTA has done they should prepare well. I am disappointed and this is not the way this should happen”.

Informing that the NTA chairman had stated that the decision was taken to allot as lesser number of seats as possible outside the State and within the North East states due to lesser number of computers. The two centres for the PG CUET are in Shillong and Tura.

Stating that the NTA should have communicated the details with the State government and prepare better, he said he is at least happy that the students will be appearing for the CUET this year.

The government of India had exempted Meghalaya for CUET till 2024.

Informing that the students have been informed about the examination centre a week ago, he said for those allotted the centres outside the State, the government will extend all required help.

Previous article
Rules, laws, policies made on floor of House, not on streets: Rakkam Sangma
Next article
GSU leader’s proposed quarry near tourist site opposed by Chokpot groups
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CEC directs observers to ensure level-playing field for fair elections

New Delhi, March 11:  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Monday directed observers to ensure a level-playing...
NATIONAL

Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act: Here’s a timeline

New Delhi, March 11: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Union Home Ministry on Monday notified...
NATIONAL

Sonowal kicks off poll campaign in Dibrugarh LS constituency  

Guwahati, March 11: Senior BJP leader and party candidate for Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday...
Business

SEBI warning on rally in small, midcap stocks leads to selloff in broader markets

Shillong, March 11: The Nifty opened positive on Monday, but soon witnessed profit booking amid weak global cues...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CEC directs observers to ensure level-playing field for fair elections

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11:  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv...

Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act: Here’s a timeline

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11: Ahead of the upcoming Lok...

Sonowal kicks off poll campaign in Dibrugarh LS constituency  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 11: Senior BJP leader and party candidate...
Load more

Popular news

CEC directs observers to ensure level-playing field for fair elections

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11:  Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv...

Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act: Here’s a timeline

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11: Ahead of the upcoming Lok...

Sonowal kicks off poll campaign in Dibrugarh LS constituency  

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 11: Senior BJP leader and party candidate...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge