Rules, laws, policies made on floor of House, not on streets: Rakkam Sangma

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 11: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma on Monday said that laws and policies are made in the State Assembly and not on the streets while criticising the role of the opposition VPP in the recently concluded budget session of the State Assembly.

Sangma said that during the session there was least participation of the Opposition VPP in debates and discussions.

He cited how when VPP MLA Adelbert Nongrum raised issues he did not even get the support of his party MLAs.

Critising the VPP for taking issues to the streets, he said, “For legislators Assembly is the right forum to discuss debate and it is not the streets. Rules, law, and policies are made in the floor of the House and not on the streets”.

Stating that the role of the entire opposition was felt wanting in the many debates and discussions held in the Assembly, he said, “I was expecting opposition members to stir many issues but I saw less number of opposition and many don’t attend also that means there is minimum issues in the State”.

Pointed out that the opposition has justified paucity of time as the reason for not being able to raise many an issue, he said the opposition staged a walked out during crucial moments like the reply of the Chief Minister on the debate on budget and when the demand for additional grants were made which only shows they have no interest.

“If you want to see good environment during the session, the opposition should also be well prepared. If opposition is well prepared govt is also more accountable,” he added.

CAA to be implemented as government notify rules
Rakkam regrets lack of communication from NTA over CUET of PG
