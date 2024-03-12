Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

CAA notified: Intense night patrol, flag marches conducted in parts of Delhi

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 12: Following the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, heightened security measures have been maintained in various regions of the capital city, including intensive night patrols and flag marches conducted by paramilitary forces in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, and other sensitive localities.

Police said that they have also identified 43 hotspots in northeast Delhi including Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri.

“We have conducted a flag march for the last two days. We plan to deploy additional forces to conduct more flag marches. A detailed list of criminals and troublemakers has also been compiled and they are under police surveillance,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“We are confident that the situation will remain peaceful. We are also monitoring social media, and necessary action will be taken,” Tirkey added.

Heavy police personnel have been deployed in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area where on December 15, 2019, a protest began in response to the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 11, 2019.

The protest at Shaheen Bagh, the epi-centre, had lasted until March 24, 2020. The protest was led by women who blocked a major road at Shaheen Bagh.

As Shaheen Bagh witnessed protests, which included students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), against CAA, Delhi also witnessed one of its worst communal riots in the month of February 2020 which spread over 11 police stations of northeast District.

The unrest, which occurred in northeast Delhi, resulted in the loss of 53 lives and left more than 500 injured. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s first Speed Breeding Crop Facility starts operations
Next article
‘We will not allow implementation of CAA in TN’, say opposition parties
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore

Shillong, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate railway projects worth Rs...
News Alert

Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators

Shillong, March 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called an emergency meeting of all party...
INTERNATIONAL

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

Shillong, March 12: Calling the government's decision to offer Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities a "big win for...
News Alert

‘We will not allow implementation of CAA in TN’, say opposition parties

Shillong, March 12: Tamil Nadu opposition parties have voiced concerns about the implementation of CAA in the state,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay...

Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar...

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 12: Calling the government's decision to offer...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay...

Haryana CM calls emergency meeting of party, Independent legislators

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar...

‘Big win for human rights’: Hindus in Canada, US, UK laud CAA implementation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 12: Calling the government's decision to offer...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge