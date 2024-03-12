Tuesday, March 12, 2024
ECI team holds meetings with J&K political parties

Srinagar, March 12: The Election Commission of India (ECI) team headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar held discussions with representatives of various political parties ahead of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in J&K’s Srinagar city.

The political parties whose members met the ECI team include the Congress, the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), BJP, CPI M and the J&K Apni Party.

The NC delegation was led by Nasir Aslam Wani while Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura led the PDP delegation during the meeting with the ECI.

Both Wani and Lone told reporters after the meeting that they had asked the ECI to hold the assembly elections simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in J&K.

After meeting the representatives of the political parties, the ECI team will hold a detailed review of the ground situation with the district development commissioners and the SSPs.

The team will also hold a detailed meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer of the UT P.K. Pole.

J&K Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo and DGP, R.R.Swain are also scheduled to meet the 9-member ECI team headed by the CEC, Rajiv Kumar.

The team will hold similar meetings and reviews in Jammu on Wednesday before leaning back to Delhi. The ECI will announce the Lok Sabha polls in J&K once back in Delhi and after that, the model code of conduct will automatically come into force.

IANS

