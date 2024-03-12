Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre sanctions Rs 6,621 crore for 265 km Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 12: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that an allocation of Rs 6621.62 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of eight packages on National Highway-913, designated as the Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

This project spans a total length of 265.49 Km and will be implemented through the engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

The minister said that the project covers the Huri-Taliha section, two packages addressing the Bile-Migging Section, while another two packages involve the construction of the Kharsang-Maio-Gandhigram-Vijaynagar section, and on Bomdila-Nafra-Lada section.

The minister said the development of these highway stretches holds promise for enhanced connectivity to border areas, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

The construction of the Frontier Highway is anticipated to curb migration and facilitate reverse migration towards the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh as development takes place and economic opportunities become available within the region.

Additionally, these stretches play a vital role in establishing essential road infrastructure connecting significant river basins, thereby enabling the development of numerous Hydropower projects within the state.

This predominantly greenfield road is designed to link uninhabited and sparsely populated areas of Upper Arunachal, making it conducive to tourism and anticipating a substantial increase in traffic due to heightened tourism activities in the future, the minister added.

IANS

Previous article
ECI team holds meetings with J&K political parties
Next article
IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit; Shami, Prasidh ruled out, says BCCI
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Four more arrested in connection with Them Iewmawlong blast

  Shillong, March 12: Meghalaya Police have made another four arrests and seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs)  from Umsning...
SPORTS

WFI informed UWW about Vinesh’s twin participation, said ‘committee allowed her, we didn’t’: Sources

New Delhi, March 12:  Vinesh Phogat’s twin participation at the national trials for the Asian Olympic Games qualifier...
News Alert

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit; Shami, Prasidh ruled out, says BCCI

New Delhi, March 12: Rishabh Pant is all set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket as...
SUNDAY PULLOUT

Carnival of Monoliths

Aafaque Hussain documents the highlights of the Monolith Festival at Mawphlang held after a hiatus of eight years. After...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Four more arrested in connection with Them Iewmawlong blast

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, March 12: Meghalaya Police have made another four...

WFI informed UWW about Vinesh’s twin participation, said ‘committee allowed her, we didn’t’: Sources

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Vinesh Phogat’s twin participation at...

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit; Shami, Prasidh ruled out, says BCCI

News Alert 0
New Delhi, March 12: Rishabh Pant is all set...
Load more

Popular news

Four more arrested in connection with Them Iewmawlong blast

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, March 12: Meghalaya Police have made another four...

WFI informed UWW about Vinesh’s twin participation, said ‘committee allowed her, we didn’t’: Sources

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, March 12:  Vinesh Phogat’s twin participation at...

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit; Shami, Prasidh ruled out, says BCCI

News Alert 0
New Delhi, March 12: Rishabh Pant is all set...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge