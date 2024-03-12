Tuesday, March 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Four more arrested in connection with Them Iewmawlong blast

By: By Our Reporter



Shillong, March 12: Meghalaya Police have made another four arrests and seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs)  from Umsning in Ri-bhoi district in connection with the Saturday’s Them Iewmawlong (Punjabi Lane) IED blast.

The fresh arrests were results of a joint operation carried out by East Khasi Hills district police and Ri Bhoi district police last evening following on the basis on intelligence inputs.

With this the number of arrests has gone upto six as another two persons have already been arrested by the police in the same case.

Sources informed that the seized IED seized was already charged and ready to be planted.

Further Investigation is going on and few more arrests are on the card.

