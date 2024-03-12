Tuesday, March 12, 2024
SPORTS

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant declared fit; Shami, Prasidh ruled out, says BCCI

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 12: Rishabh Pant is all set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket as he has been granted a fitness clearance for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a medical and fitness update on Monday.

“After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI statement read.

The IPL 2024 will mark Pant’s return to action since the two-match Test series in Bangladesh ended in December 2022. A couple of days after the series ended, Pant miraculously survived a near-fatal car crash while on the way to his hometown Roorkee on December 30, 2022.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is ready to return to cricketing action.

The BCCI also provided a medical update on fast bowlers Mohd Shami and Prasidh Krishna, saying the pace duo will miss the upcoming edition of the IPL after undergoing surgery for their respective injury issues.

Shami underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon last month was injured during India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on November 19.

He also missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa and five-match Test series against England.

“Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” it said in a statement.

“Prasidh Krishna: The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the National Cricket Academy soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” it added.

IANS

