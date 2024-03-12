Tuesday, March 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Keen on implementing building bye-laws in 6th Schedule areas: CEM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is keen on implementing the building bye-laws throughout the areas falling under Sixth Schedule.
Speaking to media persons following the Budget session of the KHADC here on Monday, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem revealed that they have expressed before the state government that the Council will be in a better position to implement bye-laws in its own jurisdiction.
“So far we are yet to have our building bye-laws. We are currently implementing building bye-laws of MUDA,” Syiem said, adding that the building permission, which is collected by the KHADC, is on the lower side since they are not collecting the building cess. The KHADC CEM also informed that the Council is currently examining if they can slightly revise the building permission fees to increase its revenue generation.
Meanwhile, Syiem also informed that the KHADC will also try to address the issue of water scarcity and waste management while implementing the building bye-laws.
Lamenting that the issue of water scarcity and waste management has become a major issue in present times, the KHADC CEM said that the Council would like to ensure that no buildings or houses come near the riverbank, water sources or catchment areas.
“We need to strike a balance since the growing urbanisation should not affect the environment,” he said, while flagging concern over the depleting condition of water bodies and catchment areas within the jurisdiction of the KHADC.

Previous article
Local bands rue delay in disbursal of payment
Next article
Council yet to receive royalty share on major minerals
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

M’laya braces for anti-CAA protests

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The notification by the Centre to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday announced that it would shut down an “illegal” new...
MEGHALAYA

UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan Administration) Bill, 2022 By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 10: The Opposition UDP...
MEGHALAYA

Deficit budget presented in KHADC

The council’s expenditure has been projected to be Rs 4.33 lakh more than its revenue mobilisation By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya braces for anti-CAA protests

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The notification by the...

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday...

UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

MEGHALAYA 0
Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya braces for anti-CAA protests

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The notification by the...

KHADC to shut down ‘illegal’ non-tribal market in Ichamati

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 11: The KHADC on Monday...

UDP questions delay over Guv’s assent

MEGHALAYA 0
Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Clan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge