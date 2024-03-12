Keen on implementing building bye-laws in 6th Schedule areas: CEM

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is keen on implementing the building bye-laws throughout the areas falling under Sixth Schedule.

Speaking to media persons following the Budget session of the KHADC here on Monday, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem revealed that they have expressed before the state government that the Council will be in a better position to implement bye-laws in its own jurisdiction.

“So far we are yet to have our building bye-laws. We are currently implementing building bye-laws of MUDA,” Syiem said, adding that the building permission, which is collected by the KHADC, is on the lower side since they are not collecting the building cess. The KHADC CEM also informed that the Council is currently examining if they can slightly revise the building permission fees to increase its revenue generation.

Meanwhile, Syiem also informed that the KHADC will also try to address the issue of water scarcity and waste management while implementing the building bye-laws.

Lamenting that the issue of water scarcity and waste management has become a major issue in present times, the KHADC CEM said that the Council would like to ensure that no buildings or houses come near the riverbank, water sources or catchment areas.

“We need to strike a balance since the growing urbanisation should not affect the environment,” he said, while flagging concern over the depleting condition of water bodies and catchment areas within the jurisdiction of the KHADC.