Council yet to receive royalty share on major minerals

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is yet to receive its royalty share on major minerals, especially on coal, since April last year.

Informing this, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Monday said that the Council has only received an amount of Rs 39.93 crore as royalty share on minor minerals for the period from April 2023 to March 2024.

According to him, the total revenue collected by the Council from various sources during the fiscal year 2023-24 is Rs 73.39 crore.

While replying to a question raised by Leader of Opposition Tittostarwell Chyne during the Question Hour of the ongoing session of the KHADC, Syiem informed that the share of Council from Motor Vehicle Tax during current fiscal year is Rs 14.38 crore. He also informed that whilst the revenue collected from Professional Tax for the current fiscal year is Rs 11.08 crore, fees collected from renewal and fresh application of trading licenses is Rs 3.53 crore.

On the other hand, the revenue generated by Forest department, including royalty from forest produce, is Rs 1.88 crore, Syiem said.

According to him, the revenue collected through the security deposit of the Civil Works department is Rs 16.23 lakh while the revenue collected from court fees and other selling of forms through Administration of Justice department is Rs 33.42 lakh.

The KHADC CEM further informed that the revenue collected from the Council toll gates, which was leased out to private parties, is Rs 25.81 lakh.

Informing that the revenue collected from building permission in the current fiscal year is Rs 88.60 lakh, Syiem informed that the revenue collected from the Council’s own market and from 1/8 share from the markets of the Himas is Rs 16.05 lakh.