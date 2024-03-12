Rakkam ribs VPP for ‘absence’ from House

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: Education Minister and National People’s Party leader Rakkam A. Sangma said laws and policies are made in the Assembly and not on the streets.

He was referring to the minimum participation of the Voice of the People Party in the debates and discussions during the Budget session of the 60-member House on Monday.

“If there is any problem and issue, they should have taken it up in the Assembly. But I have seen very few opposition members, including those of the VPP, participate in the debates and discussions,” he said.

Sangma pointed out how VPP legislator Adelbert Nongrum did not get the support of his party MLAs whenever he raised an issue.

“A VPP member was alone when he took up a subject and nobody else from his party participated. I do not know why they lost interest in issues of public interest,” he said.

Criticizing the VPP for taking issues to the streets, he said: “For legislators, the Assembly is the right forum to discuss and debate, not the streets. Shouting on the streets will not become law. The rules, laws, and policies are made on the floor of the House and not on the streets.”

He wondered why the chairs of the opposition MLAs in the Assembly were mostly empty. “This means there are hardly any issues in the state,” he said.

Sangma stressed the need for the legislators and the public to do a fact check before raking up issues and hitting the streets. He cited the demand for CUET centres when the government had already approved Shillong and Tura as the centres and the raising of the issue of scholarship when it was in the process of disbursement.

Stating that the MDA I and II governments performed the most to bring about a transformation, he said allegations against the government should be specific.

He said the opposition cited the paucity of time as the reason for not being able to raise several issues.

“They walked out when CM was about to reply on the Budget discussion and also during the demands for grant, cut motion. They did not take the opportunity, walked out and did not come back, which means they lost interest,” Sangma said.

“For good parliamentary practice, the opposition should be well prepared. When the opposition is well prepared, the government is also more prepared and accountable. Every member of the House is accountable to their voters as they have been sent to the Assembly to raise issues in the House and not on the street,” he added.