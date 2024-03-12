Govt gets ball rolling for clearance of legacy waste at Marten landfill

Base laid for key infrastructure projects in NST

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 11: The state government on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Land Reclamation Project at the waste processing and disposal site at Marten, Mawlai, with an aim to clear the legacy waste there and spruce up the area.

Addressing a programme here, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state government intends to convert Marten area into something that the public can enjoy at large.

“Entire waste will be recycled. Expecting that, between 12-18 months, we should be able to see a large transformation in the Marten area. We expect that once the entire legacy waste is removed, our intention is to create some good public space out there and convert the dump yard into something that the public can enjoy at large,” Conrad said.

The chief minister also informed that the project will be replicated in other districts and towns to ensure that legacy as well as other wastes are taken care of.

Asserting that Meghalaya will transform like never before, he said, “We will be investing close to Rs 10,000 crore in the next four years in the Knowledge City and in the New Shillong City.”

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, on the other hand, sought cooperation from people to ensure successful implementation of the project.

“Please cooperate as landfill is one of the biggest issues not just in Shillong but other town areas in the state,” he said.

It may be mentioned that clearing the extensive legacy waste at Marten, according to the government, emerges as a vital solution to reduce national emissions and safeguard surrounding areas from pollution.

On the occasion, foundation stones were also laid for New Shillong Water Supply Scheme and construction of internal roads within the New Shillong Township land at Mawkhanu, Mawpdang.

Referring to New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, Conrad, while terming it a “well-planned project”, said it would be one of the largest projects funded by the state government.

Informing that the project is expected to be completed within the next 36 months, Conrad said, “This project will cost approximately Rs 1,600 crore to be implemented; and in the first phase alone, almost close to Rs 500 crore will be spent.”

Implemented by the PHE department, the project aims to provide a reliable source of clean water to the New Shillong Township, encompassing institutions, office establishments, and thirty-two adjoining villages.

With regard to the construction of internal roads, the chief minister said, “These internal roads, which are for Mawkhanu area, will cost approximately Rs 185 crores. While we speak, already projects worth Rs 380 crore are going on in the New Shillong area, in the knowledge city and administrative city.”

Others who were part of the programme include Minister In-Charge of Urban Affairs department Sniawbhalang Dhar, PHE Minister Marcuise N. Marak, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, government officials, traditional heads, et al.