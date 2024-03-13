Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Business

New credit scheme to help poor start business ventures

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will launch the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of the country, the Prime Minister’s office said.

The credit support will be provided to the eligible persons across the country through banks, non-banking finance companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) and other organisations.

The Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and sanitation workers. He will also address a public rally on this occasion.

PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support to disadvantaged sections embodies Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritise the underprivileged (‘vanchiton ko variyata’). It is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised sections of society, according to the official statement.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will also distribute Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to ‘Safai Mitras’ (sewer and septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions.

The programme will witness participation of about three lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the programme from more than 500 districts across the country. (IANS)

Stock Market: Small and midcaps pain likely to continue amid red flags from SEBI
