Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
Business

Investors rushing to book profits triggers Nifty selloff

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, March 13: The Nifty on Wednesday witnessed a massive sell-off as investors and traders rushed to take whatever profits were left on the table to offset the losses on their recent trades, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty ended sharply lower below the 22,000-mark amid broad-based selling across sectors.

At close on Wednesday, Nifty was down 1.51 per cent, or 338 points, at 21,997.7, while the Sensex closed at 72,761.89, down 906.07 points, or 1.23 per cent.

Cash market volumes rose to Rs 1.28 lakh crore (highest since February 9, 2024 – excluding monthly F&O expiry days). The broad market indices came under severe selling pressure and fell much more than the Nifty, even as the advance-decline ratio came in at 0.07:1, the lowest in many quarters, Jasani said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Nifty witnessed a sharp correction and fell below the 22,000 zone after consolidating for the last seven days.

The broader markets saw persistent selling as they by 5 per cent. All the sectors ended in red with metals, realty, pharma, oil & gas, and PSU banks down 5-6 per cent.

The markets failed to maintain their momentum amid intense selling seen in mid and small-cap segments.

Ongoing scrutiny by the SEBI, pending outcome of MF stress test, and expensive valuation post smart rally seen in the last few months led to profit booking, Khemka said.

“We expect the sluggishness in the market to continue in the near term with Nifty’s major support at the 21,500 zone. The key event to watch out for is India’s WPI inflation numbers which will be released on Thursday,” he said. (IANS)

Previous article
New credit scheme to help poor start business ventures
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BJP ally UPPL names candidate for Kokrajhar LS constituency

Guwahati, March 13: Ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance in Assam, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL),...
News Alert

Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption, a team from the Assam vigilance and anti-corruption directorate...
NATIONAL

Information on Electoral Bonds will be disclosed on time: CEC

Jammu, March 13: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, on Wednesday said that following the Supreme Court's order,...
NATIONAL

BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed

Mumbai, March 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced 20 candidates from Maharashtra in its 2nd list...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BJP ally UPPL names candidate for Kokrajhar LS constituency

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 13: Ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA...

Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

News Alert 0
Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption,...

Information on Electoral Bonds will be disclosed on time: CEC

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 13: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar,...
Load more

Popular news

BJP ally UPPL names candidate for Kokrajhar LS constituency

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 13: Ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA...

Assam vigilance team nabs GP secretary in bribery case

News Alert 0
Guwahati, March 13: Amid the intensive drive against corruption,...

Information on Electoral Bonds will be disclosed on time: CEC

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 13: India's Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge