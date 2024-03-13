Wednesday, March 13, 2024
News Alert

Proposal for additional 3 lakh NCC cadet vacancies approved

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) with the addition of three lakh cadet vacancies to cater to its increasing demand from educational institutions throughout the country.

From just 20,000 cadets in 1948, the NCC will now have a sanctioned strength of 20 lakh cadets on its roles making it the largest uniformed youth organisation of the world, Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday.

With NCC being offered as an elective subject as per the National Education Policy 2020, the expansion will be a step towards meeting the aspirations of the youth towards playing a pivotal role as future leaders of the nation.

The far reaching impact of this expansion will lead to proportionate distribution of vacancies across all States and Union Territories and would reduce the waiting list of institutions aspiring for the NCC.

The expansion plan encompasses the establishment of four new Group Headquarters and the addition of two new NCC units.

An important facet of the expansion plan involves the proposal for employment of ex-servicemen as NCC instructors thus leveraging their skills and vast experience. This noble initiative will ensure quality training to the NCC cadets and would generate employment opportunities for the veterans.

The expansion signifies a dedication to shaping future leaders embodying discipline, leadership and service.

The NCC aims to make a transformative impact, fostering an environment where youth meaningfully contribute towards nation building.

The initiative will expand the base of motivated, disciplined and patriotic youth of the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ who will contribute towards achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’. (IANS)

