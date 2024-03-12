Tuesday, March 12, 2024
One arrested after killing and consuming barking deer

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Mar 12: The state Wildlife Department has arrested at least one person and launched an investigation after reports of a person/group being responsible for the killing and consumption of male barking deer in the district of South West Khasi Hills.

While the exact date of the incident is yet to be ascertained, photos of a person apparently belonging to the village of New Harigaon, carrying a slaughtered barking deer went viral yesterday after which department officials were informed yesterday, Mar 11.

Following the report, an investigation into what took place was launched and the main culprit who killed the deer was located. He was arrested following an initial inquiry.

“We have arrested the main perpetrator. Further an investigation is currently on to see if there were more involved,” said DFO of wildlife, Rupankar Marak.

GSU shuts down cyber café in Tura over goof up on students CUET application  
