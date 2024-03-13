Wednesday, March 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Tensions flare as SFI protests screening of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ at JNU campus

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 13: Tensions erupted during the screening of the film “Bastar: The Naxal Story” on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, with over 100 students from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) protesting against the film’s screening.

The National Arts Forum is conducting a pre-release screening of the film “Bastar: The Naxal Story” on the JNU campus. The film is scheduled for release on March 15.

Creative Director and Producer Vipul Amritlal Shah, Director Sudipto Sen, and lead actress Adaa Sharma were all part of the panel discussion during the pre-release screening.

Entry to the venue was disrupted by protesting demonstrators. Additionally, the SFI reportedly cut the lights in the auditorium twice in an attempt to halt the screening of the film.

“The Communists are trying to create chaos by cutting the light in the auditorium to stop the pre-screening of the movie,” said student outfit ABVP in a statement.

“Bastar: The Naxal Story,” tackles a subject that has been largely overlooked by mainstream cinema – Naxalism.

IANS

Previous article
India Forest Service officer in Meghalaya dies by suicide
Next article
‘Won’t affect Gorkhas’: GJM welcomes CAA
spot_img

Related articles

Health

TB diagnosis must go beyond persistent cough: Lancet study

Shillong, March 13: While persistent cough has been a hallmark symptom of tuberculosis, there should be new ways...
NATIONAL

‘Won’t affect Gorkhas’: GJM welcomes CAA

Kolkata, March 13:  Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Supremo Bimal Gurung on Wednesday said that his party welcomes the...
MEGHALAYA

India Forest Service officer in Meghalaya dies by suicide

Shillong, March 13: N Luikham, Indian Forest Service officer of 2003 batch, aged around 50 years, who was...
NATIONAL

NIA makes first arrest in Bengaluru cafe blast case

New Delhi, March 13:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made its first arrest from Ballari, Karnataka in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TB diagnosis must go beyond persistent cough: Lancet study

Health 0
Shillong, March 13: While persistent cough has been a...

‘Won’t affect Gorkhas’: GJM welcomes CAA

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 13:  Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Supremo Bimal...

India Forest Service officer in Meghalaya dies by suicide

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: N Luikham, Indian Forest Service officer...
Load more

Popular news

TB diagnosis must go beyond persistent cough: Lancet study

Health 0
Shillong, March 13: While persistent cough has been a...

‘Won’t affect Gorkhas’: GJM welcomes CAA

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 13:  Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Supremo Bimal...

India Forest Service officer in Meghalaya dies by suicide

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 13: N Luikham, Indian Forest Service officer...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge