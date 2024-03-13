Wednesday, March 13, 2024
NATIONAL

'Won't affect Gorkhas': GJM welcomes CAA

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, March 13:  Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Supremo Bimal Gurung on Wednesday said that his party welcomes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as it would not affect Gorkhas.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for notifying the CAA.

“Many people have fled from other countries seeking shelter in India. The Act is perfect for such people. The Act was necessary for these people seeking shelter in India,” Gurung said.

He said that the Act will have no impact on the Gorkha population as he is confident that the government will ensure the well-being of the people who sacrifice their lives for the country.

“Illegal infiltration like the Rohingyas is a problem for the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress, Left Front and Congress in West Bengal have vehemently opposed the Central government’s notification on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

IANS

Tensions flare as SFI protests screening of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ at JNU campus
