Thursday, March 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHADC EC denies hand in 6-month term extension

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: The KHADC Executive Committee (EC) on Wednesday denied seeking to extend the term of the present House.
Replying to the question raised by War during the Question Hour on the final day of the council’s budget session, Syiem said the Delimitation Committee had written to the EC seeking the extension. The request was forwarded to the state government through the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department.
He informed the House that the Governor notified the extension of the term for six months with effect from March 13 following a Cabinet recommendation.
Syiem also said the EC has not set any time frame for the Delimitation Committee to complete the exercise since it wanted the delimitation for the existing 29 constituencies to be done properly. “We will not be able to say if the Delimitation Committee will complete the exercise within these six months,” he added.
“We have only been informed that the committee conducted hearings in a few villages and localities to facilitate the delimitation exercise,” Syiem said.
Inheritance bill: Non-tabling of status report resented
The Opposition UDP on Wednesday slammed the KHADC’s Executive Committee (EC) for failing to table a report on the status of the Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, which was referred to the Select Committee.
Moving a motion during the final day of the council’s budget session, the UDP’s Mawthadraishan MDC Jambor War said the Opposition members have been in the dark about the status of this important bill.
Echoing similar concern, Opposition leader Titosstarwell Chyne said he expected the report from the Select Committee on the status of the bill during this session of the council. “We have to understand that the bill is the property of the House, which has to decide on it,” he said.
He pointed out that the Select Committee did not meet even once after it was reconstituted.
Chyne said the objective of the bill was to address the concern that a son never gets a share of the parental property.
Deputy Chief Executive Member, PN Syiem regretted the council’s inability to convene a meeting of the Select Committee to deliberate on the inheritance bill.
“I understand the importance of this bill as there are many families who have had to deal with a situation where the paternal property goes to the youngest daughter due to the absence of a will after the expiry of both parents,” he said.
According to him, the Khasi Inheritance of Property Bill, 2021, permits equal distribution of parental property among all siblings – both male and female – if the parents desire so.
“We will try to retable the bill in the next session,” he added.
In Khasi matrilineal society, the ancestral property is traditionally awarded to the youngest daughter.

Previous article
UDP asks KHADC to create assets to save land
Next article
Senior Forest Service officer dies by suicide
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Police foil more blast attempts

Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: In the ongoing investigation into Saturday’s IED...
MEGHALAYA

CAA: BJP seeks complete exemption of Meghalaya

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The BJP’s state unit on Wednesday said it stands for complete exemption of...
MEGHALAYA

With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?

From Our Correspondent Tura, March 13: It is now official that the INDIA bloc in Meghalaya is a non-starter...
MEGHALAYA

State Congress alleges ‘secret’ TMC-BJP pact

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The Meghalaya Congress on Wednesday accused the TMC of forging a “secret understanding”...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police foil more blast attempts

MEGHALAYA 0
Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...

CAA: BJP seeks complete exemption of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The BJP’s state unit...

With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent Tura, March 13: It is now official...
Load more

Popular news

Police foil more blast attempts

MEGHALAYA 0
Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi By Our Reporter SHILLONG,...

CAA: BJP seeks complete exemption of Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 13: The BJP’s state unit...

With INDIA bloc in disarray, will it be advantage NPP?

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent Tura, March 13: It is now official...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge