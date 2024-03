By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: Meghalaya Chief Conservator of Forests N Luikham allegedly died by suicide at his residence near Lady Keane College on Wednesday morning. The IFS officer of the 2003 batch was around 50 years of age.

East Khasi Hills SP Rituraj Ravi said police have found no evidence of foul play. “Till now we have found no foul play, no suspicion and no complaints. As per the post-mortem report it is a case of suicide,” he said.