Police foil more blast attempts

Raw materials for IED seized in Ri-Bhoi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 13: In the ongoing investigation into Saturday’s IED blast at the City Bus Syndicate at Harijan Colony and attempts at further explosions in Shillong and Nongpoh, the Ri-Bhoi police on Wednesday recovered a small arm, several gelatin sticks, detonators, ignition fuses along with HNLC flags and other incriminating materials.

The police said the seizure was made from a house based on the leads provided by one of the arrested accused persons.

The police said the same sleeper cell had hoisted HNLC flags in recent years at the behest of the outfit’s leaders holed up in Bangladesh.

During the course of investigation, the police learnt that these HNLC leaders give directions to the sleeper cells.

Stating that further investigation is on, the police said, “The inducement of huge monetary rewards, including new vehicles, was given to the sleeper cell members to execute IED blasts in the state.”

In a joint operation, East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi Police had on Tuesday busted the HNLC’s sleeper cell and foiled its attempts to carry out IED blasts in Shillong and Nongpoh. Four accused were arrested.

Earlier on Sunday, the police had arrested two other persons, including a senior leader of Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, for their alleged involvement in the Shillong blast case.

Ebakordor Nongpluh (26), a resident of West Jaintia Hills, was arrested from Shillong while Tarson Lymba (58), a resident of West Jaintia Hills, was arrested from Dawki.

Meanwhile, amid growing insecurities and fear among citizens and after the HNLC’s failed attempts to carry out more blasts, the police beefed up security.

“My appeal to the residents of the colony and all citizens is that they should not panic as we have beefed up security. We are maintaining the highest vigil across the city and the district,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi said on Wednesday.

Stating that there is no need to panic, he said if people come across any suspicious person or object, they should immediately alert the police. The SP said it will help maintain peace and security.

“We are looking at the bigger conspiracy and all involved will be brought to book. The investigation will go on till we find everybody who was involved in that incident,” the SP said.

Talking about Harijan Colony, he said, “That particular area was targeted, so we have beefed up security of the entire area and the stretch. We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that nothing untoward happens and people in general feel safe.”

He said if people have any concern, they can contact him or any other police officer for prompt action.