Thursday, March 14, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

NE’s first residential football academy to come up in Shillong

Shillong, March 14: The Meghalaya Government will partner with the North East United FC to set up the first residential football academy in the North East at Shillong.
This residential football academy is part of the efforts of the state government to promotion and development of football at the grass root level.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, announced the development on Thursday at a programme in SAI, Shillong, in the presence of North East United FC owner, John Abraham and other government officials.
The State government, along with John Abraham, felicitated many youths of the state who have brought laurels to Meghalaya in different sports.
The enthusiastic youths were seen enjoying the moment, taking selfies with the actor and football enthusiast, who is also the owner of North East United FC, a team playing in the top flight of Indian football.

