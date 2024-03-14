Thursday, March 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sudha Murty takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 14: Engineer-turned philanthropist and author Sudha Murty on Thursday took oath as Rajya Sabha MP in the presence of her husband and Infosys founder N. R. Narayana Murthy.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Sudha Murty in his chamber in Parliament House.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal was also present during her oath taking ceremony.

Sudha Murty, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, has authored several books.

She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on International Women’s Day on March 8.

Sudha Murty’s daughter Akshata is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK.

Sudha Murthy, 73, is also famous for the contribution to Kannada and English literature and is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

Sudha Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is known to have provided the seed capital of Rs 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over $80 billion.

IANS

 

Previous article
Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member committee on Thursday picked bureaucrats Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir...
NATIONAL

One nation, one election: Committee recommends two-step approach to simultaneous elections

New Delhi, March 14: The High level Committee (HLC) on Simultaneous Elections constituted under the Chairmanship of Ram...
INTERNATIONAL

Bhutan PM arrives in India to expand ‘exemplary ties of friendship’

New Delhi, March 14: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrived in India on Thursday to expand the...
NATIONAL

Unlike previous regimes, N-E ranks high on Modi govt’s priorities: FM Sitharaman tells ‘Viksit Bharat’ participants

New Delhi, March 14: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reiterated Modi government's commitment and resolve to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member...

One nation, one election: Committee recommends two-step approach to simultaneous elections

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: The High level Committee (HLC)...

Bhutan PM arrives in India to expand ‘exemplary ties of friendship’

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering...
Load more

Popular news

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Gyanesh Kumar appointed election commissioners, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led three-member...

One nation, one election: Committee recommends two-step approach to simultaneous elections

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: The High level Committee (HLC)...

Bhutan PM arrives in India to expand ‘exemplary ties of friendship’

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 14: Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge