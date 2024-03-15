Friday, March 15, 2024
NATIONAL

Assam CM has secret understanding with AIUDF leader Ajmal, alleges Cong MLA Hussain

Guwahati, March 15: Assam Congress MLA and the party’s candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Rakibul Hussain on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal have a secret understanding between them.

Rakibul Hussain is fighting from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat this time. He was a powerful minister in then CM Tarun Gogoi-led government in Assam and he has been an MLA from the Samaguri Assembly constituency in Nagaon District since 2001.

The Congress leader claimed, “CM Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to be in power in the state because of Badruddin Ajmal. If Ajmal can be defeated here, Sarma will also lose power eventually.”

He also asserted that both, CM Sarma and AIUDF leader Ajmal were involved in polarising votes by their provocative statements.

Soon after the Congress announced Rakibul Hussain as their candidate for the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, Ajmal was seen launching a sharp attack on him.

The AIUDF leader has been winning the Dhubri seat since 2009 and he is in the fray to win this seat for the fourth-consecutive term.

He said, “I have been in politics for the last 20 years. For three years, I served as an MLA and I have been representing Dhubri Lok Sabha seat since 2009. Rakibul Hussain hardly comes to Dhubri for a few hours. He never spends a night there.”

The AIUDF leader also argued that his party was set to perform well in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We will definitely win three seats. The Congress party will become zero in Assam this time,” he said.

