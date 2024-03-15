Friday, March 15, 2024
CM’s Special Vigilance Cell files chargesheet against arrested ACS officer

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, March 15: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam has submitted a chargesheet against an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer who was earlier arrested for her alleged involvement in a case of misappropriation of MPLAD (MP Local Area Development) funds.

Sukanya Bora, the then additional deputy commissioner cum in-charge district development commissioner, Kamrup Metro, was arrested on January 18, 2024. Subsequently, she was remanded to three days police custody, and on completion of the remand, she was sent to judicial custody. Currently, she is lodged at District Jail, Guwahati.

The investigation authorities on Friday submitted a 1133-page chargesheet in the Special Court, Assam, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, pertaining to the case against Bora, along with 14 others.

During investigation, the empanelled chartered accountant firm had conducted a forensic auditing of all her financial transactions and details of her immoveable and moveable properties.

The investigation revealed that the percentage of disproportionate assets accrued to be 786.26 percent, with Bora possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 8,14,18,533.54, against her known sources of income during a seven-year career as a public servant in the Assam Civil Service.

Notably, the investigating officer had submitted a complaint alleging that in comparison to the legal income of Bora, she had possessed huge assets disproportionate to her known sources of income. Based on his complaint, and as approved by the competent authority, a separate case was registered against Bora.

“Upon completion of investigation, and based upon prima facie evidence collected, it was proved that Sukanya Bora had committed criminal misconduct for her pecuniary benefit, by corrupt, illegal means and by exercise of personal influence she performed her public duty dishonestly. She committed criminal misconduct by intentionally enriching herself illicitly during the period of her office abusing her position as a public servant,” an official statement said.

Earlier, a regular inquiry was initiated as per approval of the competent authority on the basis of reports of corruption and misappropriation of funds by public servants and others without execution of several schemes under MPLAD funds, for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-23.

An FIR was registered based upon the findings of the regular inquiry report vide vigilance police station case number 02/2023 under Sections 120B/409/420/201/468/470 of IPC, read with Sections 7(a)/ 13(1) (a)/ 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 8 of the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005, read with Section 41 of the Assam Public Procurement Act 2017.

The prime accused person involved in the case was Sukanya Bora, along with 14 others.

