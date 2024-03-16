Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Anti-incumbency to play major role in Tura, says Pyngrope

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Opposition TMC on Friday stated that the NPP will have to battle the anti-incumbency factor in the Tura seat which will play a decisive role in the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.
Talking about the TMC’s prospects in Tura, party’s state president Charles Pyngrope said he will travel to Tura after the election schedule is notified on Saturday and collect first-hand information on the party’s preparations.
He said the party would focus its efforts in capitalising on the high vote percentage received during the Assembly polls and translate that into a victory.
Talking about the reason behind the TMC’s decision to skip the Shillong seat, Pyngrope said the dismal vote share of the party (3.5 per cent) in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills was too small to even attempt to put up a candidate.
“Anyone can put up a candidate for the sake of it but the main thing is that once you are contest an election, you want to come out on the winning side,” the TMC state president added.

BJP awaits high command nod to poll candidates
BJP allays CAA fears
