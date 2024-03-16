BJP awaits high command nod to poll candidates

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The State BJP is pinning hopes on the party high command to announce the names of the candidates for the two parliamentary seats in the state in the third list.

“We are waiting and we hope the third list will come out soon,” Meghalaya BJP president, Rikman Momin said on Friday.

The BJP has five ticket aspirants in Shillong — Cabinet Minister AL Hek, former state president Ernest Mawrie, advocates Fenela L Nonglait and Mewanker Lyngdoh and Sumitra Laloo.

As far as the Tura seat is concerned, the ticket aspirants are Tura MDC Bernard Marak, former GHADC CEM Boston Marak, Riya Sangma, KC Boro, Thomas Marak, and Winnerson D Sangma.