Sunday, March 17, 2024
Politics

Broken promises and betrayal marks 2-year tenure of AAP govt in Punjab: BJP

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 16: Terming Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as just an “Akhbaari Mukhyamantri”, BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill has alleged that rampant drug menace, crumbling economy, misgovernance, jungle raj, broken promises, thriving mining mafia, and corruption marks 2-year tenure of the AAP Government.
Shergill blamed the AAP Government for pushing Punjab into the “darkest era”.
Stating that all the sections of society, particularly farmers and industry, are extremely perturbed by the wrong policies of the AAP government, Shergill asserted that in the coming Lok Sabha Elections, voters of Punjab will make the AAP government accountable for their long list of acts of “omission and commission”. He said that not giving Rs 1000 per month to 1.31 crore women voters was the biggest betrayal committed by the AAP government.
“Failure to wipe out drugs from Punjab within 4 months of government formation is a broken promise that has far-reaching implications, as there have been more than 200 deaths due to drug overdose and the curse of drugs has acquired alarming proportions”, Shergill alleged.
Taking a dig at the AAP government, Shergill said, “Before polls, Mann had misled the innocent Punjabis by claiming to bring a Badlaav and transform Punjab into Rangla Punjab but after government formation, he has turned Punjab into Kangla Punjab”. He also alleged that Mann was indulging in wasteful expenditure on fake publicity and facilitating the air travel of Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP spokesperson further alleged that Mann has back-stabbed the Punjabis by pushing the economy into reverse gear. “From debt of Rs 2.81 lakh crore, when AAP assumed power, the projected debt for the fiscal ending 2024-25 has been Rs 3.74 lakh crores. The figures themselves speak that under the AAP Government, Punjab’s economy is crumbling”, he said.
Expressing dismay over the mining mafia, Shergill said that without government patronization, no mafia can survive.
