Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt, KHADC file objections on plea against delimitation

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The state government and the KHADC have filed their objections before the High Court of Meghalaya on the maintainability of the writ petition contesting the constitution of the delimitation committee.
In an order issued on Wednesday, the high court stated that the learned counsel for the petitioner has sought time to obtain necessary instructions.
The court listed the matter for hearing on April 3.
It may be stated that the KHADC Executive Committee (EC) has recently denied seeking to extend the term of the present House.
KHADC Deputy CEM PN Syiem had said that the delimitation committee had written to the EC seeking the extension. The request was forwarded to the state government after which the Governor notified the extension of the EC’s term for six months with effect from March 13.

BJP allays CAA fears
HNLC orchestrated IED blast from B'desh: Police
