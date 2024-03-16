Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NOC must to hold trade fairs, says KHADC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has taken a serious note of organisations and firms from outside Meghalaya holding trade fairs in areas of Shillong that fall under its jurisdiction without procuring or even applying for trading licenses or no objection certificate (NOC) from the Council.
It may be mentioned that trade fairs are under way at Madan Iewrynghep, Fire Brigade and at the parking lot in Polo Ground.
It has been informed that the organisers had failed to procure trading licenses or NOC from the Council to hold the trade fairs.
Taking a serious note of the matter, KHADC’s Trade department licensing officer had even written to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, suggesting that trading licenses or NOC has to be mandatorily procured from the Council to operate trade fairs in areas falling under its jurisdiction.

 

