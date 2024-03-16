Saturday, March 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Uranium row: BJP silent on member’s letter to Centre

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 15: The state BJP is keeping mum about BJP National Executive Member (Minority Morcha), Elizabeth Matthews Nongbri, allegedly writing a letter to the Centre for restart of uranium mining in Meghalaya.
When asked about the demands of the party leaders to take action against Nongbri, state BJP president, Rikman Momin, refrained from answering the same but, at the same time, maintained that since the matter is internal, the same would be decided within the party itself.
The state BJP president also made it clear that she may be a party worker but her letter to the Centre was on behalf of some society.
When asked about the BJP’s stance on the controversial uranium mining, Momin said since it is a central subject, he is not going to say anything.
It may be mentioned that many leaders in the BJP are reportedly unhappy with Nongbri, after a letter, allegedly written by her asking the Centre to start uranium mining, got leaked in the media.
According to party sources, many senior party members have even written to BJP national president, JP Nadda, seeking her removal from the National Minority cell of the party.

 

Today in city
NOC must to hold trade fairs, says KHADC
