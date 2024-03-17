BSF ADG visits Meghalaya, reviews security scenario

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: Additional Director General, BSF Eastern Command, Ravi Gandhi, on Friday visited Meghalaya and reviewed the prevailing security preparedness and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management.

During his two-day visit, BSF Meghalaya Inspector General Harbax Singh Dhillon briefed the ADG about the security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

He also briefed the ADG about the challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and measures taken to counter them.

The ADG, accompanied by IG BSF Meghalaya, also assessed the administrative aspects and operational preparedness of Sector Headquarters Tura.

He addressed the officers and jawans during a Sainik Sammelan, emphasising the importance of mental and physical wellness for force personnel.

Later, the ADG called on Governor Paghu Chauhan, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang and Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi.

The ADG also paid a visit to the bordering areas of BOP Dawki, Pyrdwah, and Lyngkhat and interacted with field commanders and troops.