Rotary event provides platform for students

SHILLONG, March 16: The Rotary Club of Orchid City, Shillong, under the leadership of Rotarian Surjya Banerjee, conducted a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) event at the RRTC Umran, which was participated by approximately 56 students.

According to a statement here, the students were engaged in various leadership, development and community service activities.

“The event at RRTC Umran provided a platform for young minds to explore their potential and enhance their capabilities to become future leaders,” the statement said.

Some of the highlights of the events include educational sessions, inspirational talks, and interactive workshops.