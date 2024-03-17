Laiwang Bohham’s goal helps Shillong Lajong earn a point

I-LEAGUE

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 16: In a nail-biting match at Namdhari Stadium on Saturday, Shillong Lajong FC clinched a crucial point with a last-minute goal, securing a 1-1 draw against Namdhari FC in the I-league encounter.

Under the guidance of former JCT footballer Harpreet Singh, the home team initially took the lead on their own turf, courtesy of a goal from defender Harpreet Singh in the 38th minute.

As the match neared its conclusion, it seemed Namdhari FC was poised to claim victory. However, in an unexpected turn of events, substitute Laiwang Bohham netted the equalizer in the 90+7 minutes, salvaging a point for Shillong Lajong FC.

For Namdhari FC, who have struggled to secure victories in their recent matches, the draw adds only one point to their tally, bringing their total to 20 points from 21 matches.

Meanwhile, Shillong Lajong FC finds themselves in a somewhat stagnant position, with aspirations to climb higher in the league standings.

Despite the hard-fought draw, Shillong Lajong FC remains in sixth place in the 13-team league, having accumulated 31 points from 21 matches played on a home-and-away basis. With several matches still ahead, both teams will be keen to capitalize on future opportunities to improve their standings in the league.

As the league season progresses, the intensity of each match only seems to heighten, with every point becoming increasingly valuable in the pursuit of league glory. Shillong Lajong FC’s dramatic draw against Namdhari FC serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of football, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.

While Namdhari FC may rue missed opportunities to secure victory, Shillong Lajong FC will undoubtedly take heart from their late equalizer, showcasing resilience and determination in the face of adversity. As the league unfolds, fans can expect more thrilling encounters, with each team vying for supremacy and the chance to etch their name in I-league history.

Looking ahead, both Shillong Lajong FC and Namdhari FC will need to regroup and focus on their upcoming fixtures, as the battle for supremacy as the league intensifies.

With each match presenting new challenges and opportunities, both teams will be keen to fine-tune their strategies and capitalize on their strengths.

As the season progresses, every point earned will play a pivotal role in shaping the final standings, making each match a crucial chapter in the quest for league success. Fans can expect more thrilling moments and edge-of-the-seat action as the league continues to unfold.