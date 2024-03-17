Sunday, March 17, 2024
SPORTS

Nongdawah, Hurdles register victories

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

EKH District League

By Our Reporter

Shillong, March 16: In the latest action-packed fixtures of the 3rd East Khasi Hills Cricket Association District League, held in Smit on Saturday, Nongdawah CC and Hurdles CC emerged victorious in thrilling encounters.
Nongdawah CC displayed their prowess as they clinched a hard-fought victory against Smit CC, triumphing by three wickets. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Smit CC struggled to post a formidable total, managing only 99/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Elbrenroy Mawthoh stood out with a commendable knock of 28 runs from 20 deliveries, while Maialang War’s bowling prowess yielded figures of 2/15 in 4 overs.
In response, Nongdawah CC chased down the target with ease, courtesy of an explosive innings by Restingroy Sari, who scored a dazzling 40 runs from 24 balls. Pynkhrawbok Thabah’s bowling efforts for Smit CC were commendable, but ultimately couldn’t prevent Nongdawah CC from clinching victory.
In the day’s second match, Lumpaia Avengers CC faced off against Hurdles CC, with the latter emerging victorious by six wickets. Lumpaia Avengers CC, batting first after winning the toss, struggled to build momentum and were bundled out for a meager 73 runs in just 15 overs.
Despite Andy Rimaki L Wallang’s resilient knock of 25 runs from 27 balls, the bowling prowess of Shrimonto Hajong proved decisive, as he claimed an impressive five-wicket haul (5/10 in 4 overs) to dismantle the opposition.
In the chase, Hurdles CC exhibited dominance, reaching the target with ample overs to spare in a composed manner. Ricky Stone Nongbet top-scored for Hurdles CC with a modest 16 runs, while Orlando Nongbri’s bowling effort of 2/19 in 3.2 overs for Lumpaia Avengers CC couldn’t prevent Hurdles CC from securing victory.

