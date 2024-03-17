Sunday, March 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NEHU prog stresses on organ donation

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: A workshop on ‘Deceased Organ Donation’ was on Thursday held at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) during which importance of organ donation was stressed.
According to a statement here, the workshop was organised by Zublee Foundation, in collaboration with the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi), under project VARDAAN, and was attended by more than 180 people.
In his address, HoD of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Prof. SR Joshi, provided insights into the vital role of blood and organ donation.
Sharing his personal journey as a blood donor, he inspired many to champion the cause.  Prof. Joshi also urged participants to amplify awareness and take proactive steps in advancing organ donation initiatives.
Meanwhile, Dean of Students’ Welfare at NEHU, Prof. RL Nongkhlaw, underscored the importance of organ donation in contemporary society, setting a tone of awareness and commitment.

