Flagship Quiz contest aims to revive quizzing culture

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: In a bid to revive Shillong’s rich quizzing heritage, the Shillong Quizzing Society organised its flagship quizzing event called ‘Quriosity’ — the biggest Quiz competition in Northeast India — at the Soso Tham Auditorium on Saturday.

The event marked a significant milestone in the revival of Shillong’s rich quizzing heritage, drawing over 320 participants from across the region, including Tura, Sohra, Jowai, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Nalbari.

Sayan Mazumder and Bishwayan Bhattacharjee from Guwahati Medical College clinched the grand prize of Rs 50,000, showcasing their exceptional knowledge and quizzing skills. The competition was fierce, with teams battling it out for the top honours and cash prizes.

The runners-up received Rs 25,000, while the third place secured Rs 10,000. The fourth, fifth, and sixth-place teams were also rewarded, receiving Rs 5,000 each in recognition of their efforts and quizzing prowess.

Anirban Paul, co-founder of the Shillong Quizzing Society, expressed his enthusiasm for the resurgence of quizzing culture in Shillong.

“Shillong has a storied past with vibrant quizzing activities, graced by legends like Derek O’Brien and Barry O’Brien. However, the last two decades saw a decline in this tradition. Through Quriosity, we aim to reignite the passion for quizzing, using it as a vehicle for awareness and making learning an enjoyable journey,” he said.

Arpit Nayak, another co-founder, emphasised the inclusive nature of their quizzing events.

“Our quizzes are designed for everyone, not just those deemed traditionally intelligent. Our motto, ‘Everyone knows something about everything,’ encapsulates our belief that anyone can enjoy quizzing. We strive to make it a fun, engaging activity rather than a serious competition,” he said.

The event was graced by Secretary to the Meghalaya government, Cyril V Diengdoh, as the chief guest, who praised the Shillong Quizzing Society for its efforts in reviving the local quizzing culture.

“Shillong has produced many great quizzers over the years. The Shillong Quizzing Society’s commitment to using quizzing as a tool for spreading awareness and fostering a love for learning is commendable. It’s wonderful to see how they are bringing the community together through this intellectual sport,” he elucidated.