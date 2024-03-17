NPP strong in Tura, to face Congress heat in Shillong

Shillong, March 16: The National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is expected to retain the Tura parliamentary seat, the bastion of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, while his party is likely to face a tough fight in Shillong, which is the Congress’s home turf.

The Tura constituency is now represented by the CM’s sister, Agatha K Sangma and was earlier held by his father PA Sangma till his death in 2016, while veteran Congress leader Vincent H Pala is seeking re-election from Shillong seat.

Elections to two Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 19.

Here is a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) analysis of parties.

STRENGTHS

The mass appeal of Conrad K Sangma’s family in the Garo Hills region, which is a part of the Tura constituency, remains the NPP’s trump card.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, considered to be a master strategist, is overseeing the party’s poll preparation in Shillong after he took over as its president.

The Congress has a strong support base among tribals.

The appeal of former Meghalaya chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma is its trump card. The party’s organisation has been strengthened in Tura constituency.

The aggressive campaign of the Voice of the People Party against alleged corruption of the NPP dispensation seems to create a support base among lower middle-class voters.

WEAKNESSES

The NPP has an overdependence on the chief minister in Khasi Jaintia Hills.

The party has also faced criticism over border issues with Assam, unemployment and economic distress.

The dearth of strong congress leaders at the grassroots weakens its organisation.

Many Congress leaders have deserted the party and joined the TMC, the NPP and the BJP in the last few years. The break-up of the INDIA bloc could adversely impact the TMC in Lok Sabha polls in the state.

VPP lacks organisational strength at the grassroots.

OPPORTUNITIES

The NPP is also banking on the development programmes adopted by the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0.

A divided opposition in Garo Hills gives the NPP an edge in the region.

The Congress, TMC and VPP can cash in on anti-incumbency factor of the ruling NPP.

THREATS

Infighting within the NPP will help the opposition in the Khasi and Jaintia hills regions.

Factional feuds within the party create hurdles for Congress.

The TMC is seen as a party being remote-controlled from West Bengal.

VPP leaders do not have enough political experience. (PTI)