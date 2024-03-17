Sunday, March 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Police rescue duo after assault video goes viral

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, March 16: A fresh case of two men being thrashed on the suspicion of menshohnoh has surfaced on social media, prompting police action.
In a video that is doing rounds on social media, the duo is seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, reportedly at Mawhlong village in East Khasi Hills, on the suspicion of menshohnoh.
When contacted, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi, said that the duo was rescued and is undergoing treatment in the city.
He also informed that police have registered a case, albeit no arrests have been made so far.

Previous article
UDP wary of trickling effects, opposes CAA
Next article
NPP strong in Tura, to face Congress heat in Shillong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Single-phase LS polls in Meghalaya on April 19

Lok Sabha elections from April 19; results on June 4 By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 16: The Lok Sabha elections...
MEGHALAYA

Appeal for CBI probe into death of Meghalaya IFS officer

New Delhi, March 16: The Indian Forest Service Association (IFSA) has written to the Meghalaya chief secretary, demanding...
MEGHALAYA

NPP strong in Tura, to face Congress heat in Shillong

Shillong, March 16: The National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is expected to retain the Tura parliamentary seat,...
MEGHALAYA

UDP wary of trickling effects, opposes CAA

Our Bureau SHILLONG/JOWAI, March 16: The UDP on Saturday expressed concerns over the trickling effects of the Citizenship Amendment...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Single-phase LS polls in Meghalaya on April 19

MEGHALAYA 0
Lok Sabha elections from April 19; results on June...

Appeal for CBI probe into death of Meghalaya IFS officer

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, March 16: The Indian Forest Service Association...

NPP strong in Tura, to face Congress heat in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 16: The National People’s Party (NPP) in...
Load more

Popular news

Single-phase LS polls in Meghalaya on April 19

MEGHALAYA 0
Lok Sabha elections from April 19; results on June...

Appeal for CBI probe into death of Meghalaya IFS officer

MEGHALAYA 0
New Delhi, March 16: The Indian Forest Service Association...

NPP strong in Tura, to face Congress heat in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 16: The National People’s Party (NPP) in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge