Police rescue duo after assault video goes viral

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 16: A fresh case of two men being thrashed on the suspicion of menshohnoh has surfaced on social media, prompting police action.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media, the duo is seen being thrashed by a group of villagers, reportedly at Mawhlong village in East Khasi Hills, on the suspicion of menshohnoh.

When contacted, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi, said that the duo was rescued and is undergoing treatment in the city.

He also informed that police have registered a case, albeit no arrests have been made so far.