Sunday, March 31, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Here’s why Randeep Hooda calls method acting a misused term

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, March 31: Actor Randeep Hooda, who made his directorial debut with the recently released film ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, feels that method acting is often an abused term in the Hindi film industry.

The actor appeared on the ‘Beer Biceps’ podcast, and said: “’Method acting’ term has been given a different colour altogether. Actors ke chochle doosre log jhelein, use method acting ka naam diya jata hai (method acting has been made a means to tolerate the tantrums of actors, it has got to that point). Actors often say, ‘I won’t do this, I won’t do that. I won’t talk to the artiste with whom I’m about to engage in a fight sequence for the film.”

“I’ll explain this through a very simple example. If you’re doing a scene where you have to sit in a car and drive off to an airport. That’s it, that’s your shot. Neither do you actually drive off to the airport nor does the camera trace your journey to the airport. The shot gets cut, you turn around your car for a retake if the director doesn’t get what he wants in the first take,” he added.

The actor also said that he has stopped sharing his process with fellow actors as well as the directors because the directors don’t have an interest in understanding the process of actors, “They just want the scene and emotions to be on point, how an actor does it, is completely their call.” (IANS)

Sonu Sood calls ‘Fateh’ the most fulfilling experience ever as an actor and director
